Ugandan Olympian runner dies after boyfriend set her on fire

Nairobi: Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died, hospital officials said on Thursday, days after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

Kenyan and Ugandan media reported that Cheptegei, 33, who competed in the Paris Olympics, suffered burns to more than 75 per cent of her body in the attack in Kenya on Sunday, making her the third female athlete to be killed in the country since October 2021.

"We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ... following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," Donald Rukare, president of Uganda Olympics Committee, said in a post on X.