UK: Asylum for Sheikh Hasina...and key opponent's son

Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister of Bangladesh who had to flee the country after the job quota protests intensified and transformed into a clarion call for her removal as the country's head of state, resigned and came to India in a military helicopter, and per multiple media reports, will soon travel to London for asylum.

Her fall has been nothing short of a Shakesperean tragedy. Once hailed as the harbinger of democracy and a staunch supporter of governing the country on secular lines, she is now a 'dictator' in the public's eyes, whose fall from power is being seen as a fresh start for the South Asian country that has lost around 300 lives in the job quota protests.

Hasina, who was labelled "a dictator, a general, controlling everything" by Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus in an interview with The Print, had also jailed her chief political opponent and leader of the Bangladeshi Nationalist Party Khaleda Zia after a corruption trial (which was called "a political ploy to remove the leader of the opposition from the electoral process" by the US)

Even before Zia, Tarique Rahman, her son with former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman, was convicted in a 2004 grenade attack case that injured Hasina and took the lives of 24 Awami League supporters. These charges led to Tarique fleeing the country and taking asylum in the United Kingdom. His official reason for leaving Bangladesh was medical treatment.