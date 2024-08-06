UK child 'denied' passport for being named after 'Games of Thrones' character: Report

A UK woman was 'devastated' after her six-year-old daughter's passport application was rejected because she was named after a Game of Thrones character, BBC reported.
Game of Thrones has a worldwide fan following, and many parents have named their children after characters from the show. In 2018, it was reported that GoT baby names had hit a record high in the UK.
However, for this Wiltshire woman, naming her daughter Khaleesi brought trouble with the Passport Office initially refusing the little girl's application.
As per the publication, officials said they would not be able to issue a passport unless Warner Brothers provided permission since it owned the trademark to the name. Authorities since have reportedly apologised for their mistake.
The mother said she was 'devastated' as the family was looking forward to their first holiday together. They had planned to go to Disneyland in Paris.
When the woman involved her lawyers they found that a trademark does exist for Game of Thrones, but it is for goods and services, not the name of a person.
The woman narrated that this information was then forwarded to the passport office.
Explaining the 'mistake' an official said that the guidance the staff had originally provided applies to people who change their names, BBC reported.
The official also noted that the woman should be able to 'process' the 'passport now'. However, the mother believes that media coverage brought about a resolution to the issue.
The mother and daughter remain hopeful of making it to Paris Disneyland in the near future, and will book the holiday once passports arrive.
A Home Office spokesperson also apologised to the family for the delay, the publication reported.
