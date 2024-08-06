UK child 'denied' passport for being named after 'Games of Thrones' character: Report

A UK woman was 'devastated' after her six-year-old daughter's passport application was rejected because she was named after a Game of Thrones character, BBC reported.

Game of Thrones has a worldwide fan following, and many parents have named their children after characters from the show. In 2018, it was reported that GoT baby names had hit a record high in the UK.

However, for this Wiltshire woman, naming her daughter Khaleesi brought trouble with the Passport Office initially refusing the little girl's application.

As per the publication, officials said they would not be able to issue a passport unless Warner Brothers provided permission since it owned the trademark to the name. Authorities since have reportedly apologised for their mistake.