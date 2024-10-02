Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK Labour politician Waheed Alli investigated by standards watchdog

Starmer and some of his top ministers came under fire last month for accepting donations from Alli to pay for clothing, for hosting parties and foreign travel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 17:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 17:59 IST
World newsUnited KingdomLabour PartyKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us