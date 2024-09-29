UK lawmaker Duffield quits Labour in protest at PM Keir Starmer

London: British lawmaker Rosie Duffield quit the ruling Labour Party on Saturday in protest at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approach to child poverty and his acceptance of tens of thousands of pounds of free clothing and hospitality from political donors.

In her resignation letter, a copy of which she gave to The Sunday Times newspaper, Duffield accused Starmer of "sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice," adding, "I am so ashamed of what you and your inner circle have done to tarnish and humiliate our once proud party."

Starmer, who was Britain's top prosecutor before entering parliament, said on September 20 he would stop accepting donations to pay for clothing for him and his wife.