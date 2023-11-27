Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize 2023

"Together these works showcase the breadth of what world literature can do while gesturing at the unease of our moment. From Bernstein and Harding's outsiders attempting to establish lives in societies that reject them, to the often-funny struggles of Escoffery and Murray's adolescents as they carve out identities for themselves beyond their parents' mistakes, to Maroo and Lynch's elegant evocations of family grief – each speaks distinctly about our shared journeys while refusing to be defined as any one thing," noted Edugyan.