UK man reclaims Guinness World Record title with 667 tattoos of daughter's name

A UK man, who had set the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same name on his body, has now reclaimed the title by getting his daughter's name inked on him as many as 667 times.

49-year-old Mark Owen Evans had gotten 267 tattoos of his daughter's name 'Lucy' in 2017, setting a world record. However, it was broken by 27-year-old Diedra Vigin in USA by getting her own named tattooed on her body 300 times.

Mark has now reclaimed the title by getting 'Lucy' tattooed on his body 400 more times, taking the total to 667. With little space left on his upper body, he got the new tattoos on his thighs.