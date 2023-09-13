Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK man reclaims Guinness World Record title with 667 tattoos of daughter's name

Mark had earlier gotten his daughter's name inked on his back (267 times) with two tattoo artists doing the job at the same time.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 17:03 IST

Follow Us

A UK man, who had set the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same name on his body, has now reclaimed the title by getting his daughter's name inked on him as many as 667 times.

49-year-old Mark Owen Evans had gotten 267 tattoos of his daughter's name 'Lucy' in 2017, setting a world record. However, it was broken by 27-year-old Diedra Vigin in USA by getting her own named tattooed on her body 300 times.

Mark has now reclaimed the title by getting 'Lucy' tattooed on his body 400 more times, taking the total to 667. With little space left on his upper body, he got the new tattoos on his thighs.

The entire process took around five hours to be completed.

Mark had earlier gotten his daughter's name inked on his back (267 times) with two tattoo artists doing the job at the same time.

UK man reclaims Guinness World Record title with 667 tattoos of daughter's name

Credit: Guinness World Records

“It felt weird - because there were two tattooists doing it at the same time, the pain was kind of cancelled out,” Mark had told The Sun.

“I love that I’m literally wearing my record and it goes everywhere with me,” he had added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 September 2023, 17:03 IST)
World newsGuinness World RecordsTrendingTattoo

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT