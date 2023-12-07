UK PM Sunak faces party revolt after unveiling new Rwanda asylum plan

The prime minister was due to hold a press conference at 1100 GMT.

One Conservative politician, who reluctantly supports the Rwanda plan, said the last year had shown that his colleagues can be ruthless in removing a struggling prime minister.

"I have a feeling of deja vu," he said.

The draft legislation comes three weeks after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Rwanda was not a safe place to send those arriving in small boats on the southern coast of England, and that the plan would breach British and international law.

The Rwanda scheme is at the centre of the government's strategy to stop illegal migration. The court's decision was a setback for Sunak who is struggling to revive a weak economy and is heavily trailing the main opposition party ahead of an election expected next year.

Sunak could make the vote in parliament on the new legislation next week a confidence vote - meaning that if he loses, it could trigger a national election - in an attempt to shore up party support.

So far only one Conservative lawmaker has publicly called for a no confidence vote, but she said six of her colleagues have done so privately.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 53 of the 350 Conservative lawmakers in parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Sunak suffered his first parliamentary defeat this week as members of parliament voted to establish a compensatory body for victims of the infected blood scandal.

The prime minister has pleaded with his party to get behind the legislation as the best chance to get flights to Rwanda leaving before the next election.