Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK presses Apple for ‘back door’ to Britons’ iCloud data: Report

London’s latest order narrows an earlier mandate dropped under U.S. pressure, reviving Apple’s standoff over encryption and state access.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 14:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 14:06 IST
World newsUKAppleiCloud

Follow us on :

Follow Us