UK presses Apple for ‘back door’ to Britons’ iCloud data: Report

<p>London: Britain's government has issued a new order to Apple to create a "back door" into its cloud storage service, this time targeting only British users' data, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.</p><p>In August, Britain dropped a mandate for the iPhone maker to provide a "back door" that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American as well as British citizens, according to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.</p><p>U.S. lawmakers had raised concerns that the mandate could allow encrypted user data to be exploited by cybercriminals and authoritarian governments. Apple, which has said it would never build a "back door" into its encrypted services or devices, appealed against the earlier order at the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), the IPT confirmed in April.</p><p>A British government spokesperson said: "We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices.</p><p>"We will always take all actions necessary at the domestic level to keep UK citizens safe."</p><p>Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>