world

UK says Cleverly raised Hong Kong, Taiwan Strait in China talks

Last Updated 31 August 2023, 01:56 IST

British foreign minister James Cleverly raised a range of issues in meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing, his office said on Wednesday, including the impact of China's national security law in Hong Kong and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The British government said he also discussed the case of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and China's treatment of Uyghur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang during the visit, where he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and others.

"In detailed discussions on Hong Kong, he stressed the damage caused by the Beijing-imposed National Security Law to rights and freedoms and consequently to China’s international reputation and raised the case of Jimmy Lai," Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

(Published 31 August 2023, 01:56 IST)
World newsChinaUnited KingdomHong Kong

