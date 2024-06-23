UKMTO says crew forced to abandon vessel southeast of Yemen's Nishtun

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that the captain and crew of a vessel 96 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Nishtun were forced to abandon ship after it suffered flooding that could not be contained.

The crew has been recovered by an assisting ship while the abandoned ship remains adrift, it added.

UKMTO earlier reported that it had received a report of a distress call from the vessel and that it was investigating the incident.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.