<p>Moscow: Ukrainian drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest, one of the country's biggest, sparking a fire when debris fell from a shot-down drone, Russian officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>As big powers talk about how to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, the drone war is heating up with Russian drones downed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NATO">NATO</a>-member Poland and attacks by Ukraine against the oil refineries and pipelines of Russia, the world's second biggest oil exporter.</p>.<p>Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the top two refineries in Russia, was attacked by Ukrainian drones, Russian officials said.</p>.<p>Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, said that three drones were destroyed in the Kirishi area and that a fire sparked by falling debris had been put out. He said no one was injured.</p>.<p>Ukraine's drone command confirmed it attacked the refinery and said it had "carried out a successful strike".</p>.<p><em>Reuters</em> was unable to immediately verify the scale of the damage, if any, to the refinery.</p>.<p>Kirishi refines about 17.7 million metric tons per year (355,000 barrels per day) of Russian crude, or 6.4 per cent of the country's total.</p>.<p>An oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan region will maintain production levels despite a drone attack on Saturday, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said.</p>