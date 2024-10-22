Home
world

Ukraine blasts UN's Guterres over invitation to BRICS summit in Russia

"The UN Secretary General declined Ukraine's invitation to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," the ministry said in a post on the X social media platform.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 03:04 IST
World newsUnited NationsUkriane

