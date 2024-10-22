Ukraine blasts UN's Guterres over invitation to BRICS summit in Russia

<p>Ukraine's Foreign Ministry blasted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday for what it said was his acceptance of an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to a BRICS summit, while staying away from a "peace summit" on the war in Ukraine.</p>.<p>"The UN Secretary General declined Ukraine's invitation to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," the ministry said in a post on the X social media platform.</p>.<p>"He did, however, accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin. This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the U.N.'s reputation."</p>.<p>Putin hosts a summit of BRICS nations in the central Russian city of Kazan from Tuesday, aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries. Leaders attending include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman earlier this month said Guterres had told Minister Sergei Lavrov at the UN General Assembly last month that he intended to go to Kazan.</p>.<p>But deputy UN spokesperson Farham Haq, when asked on Monday if Guterres would attend, said: "Announcements on his future travels will be later on down the line."</p>.<p>The peace summit in a Swiss mountain resort in June, which brought together more than 90 countries, denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sought a way to end the conflict, though Russia was not invited and dismissed it as meaningless.</p>.<p>Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskiy says he wants to stage a second summit by the end of the year, but Russia has said it has no intention of attending.</p>.<p>Guterres said at the time he would not attend the Swiiss-organised meeting, though the UN was represented. </p>