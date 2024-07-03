UK's Conservatives say Labour rivals heading for record-breaking election win

Get the vote out

Labour's final campaign push focused on their fear that voters could see the result as a foregone conclusion and stay at home during polling on Thursday, or register protest votes with smaller parties.

Starmer said Stride's comments were an attempt to lure wavering voters into not casting their ballots after polling opens at 0600 GMT.

"I say: if you want change, you have to vote for it. I want people to be part of a change. I know there are very close constituencies across the country," he told the BBC.

"I don't take anything for granted, I respect the voters, and I know that we have to earn every vote until 10 o'clock tomorrow night and we will do that."

Starmer's campaign has been built around a one-word promise of 'change', tapping into discontent at the state of Britain's stretched public services and falling living standards - symptoms of a sluggish economy and political instability.

Sunak has sought to persuade voters that his 20 months in charge have set the economy on an upward path after the external shocks of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, and drawn a line under years of turmoil overseen by his Conservative predecessors.

He says Starmer will have to put up taxes to implement his agenda for change and the bigger Labour's win, the more emboldened Starmer would be to raise taxes beyond those he has already outlined.

Having failed to close Labour's roughly 20-point opinion poll lead, Sunak turned to former prime minister Boris Johnson - the man he helped turf out of office in 2022 - inviting him to speak at a late night Conservative Rally on Tuesday.

Johnson, one of British politics' most recognisable figures and the man who delivered the party a landslide win in 2019, made his first big public appearance of the campaign with a speech which listed many of his own achievements and gave little personal endorsement to Sunak.

"None of us can sit back as a Labour government prepares to use a sledgehammer majority to destroy so much of what we have achieved," he said.