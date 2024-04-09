UK's David Cameron to meet Antony Blinken, Donald Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid

London/Washington: British Foreign Minister David Cameron will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during his US trip and press lawmakers in Congress to pass an aid package for Ukraine while also discussing the Israel-Gaza war.

Ahead of his meeting with Blinken, Cameron will meet former President Donald Trump in Florida, a spokesperson for the British government's Foreign Office said, describing it as a "standard practise" engagement with an opposition candidate.

Cameron last week said he would see Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and urge him to pass a $60 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, which he has held up for months.