Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon stay put despite Israel asking them to move

The mission, known as UNIFIL, is mandated by the Security Council to help the Lebanese army keep the area free of weapons and armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 21:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 21:42 IST
World newsIsraelUNUnited NationsLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us