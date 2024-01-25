JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Unclear how downing of plane carrying Ukrainian PoWs will affect future swaps: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Interfax news agency, said the downing of the plane was a 'monstrous act' and that discussions about prisoner swaps had to remain confidential.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 08:09 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Thursday that nobody could say at this stage how what it says was the Ukrainian shooting down of a Russian plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to a prisoner exchange would affect future such prisoner swaps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Interfax news agency, said the downing of the plane was a "monstrous act" and that discussions about prisoner swaps had to remain confidential.

"Nobody can tell you how it would affect the prospects for extending this (exchange) process," Interfax cited Peskov as saying.

Ukraine has not confirmed that it shot down the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane, which was downed near the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, and has challenged key parts of Moscow's narrative.

Nor has it confirmed that Ukrainian prisoners were on board.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 January 2024, 08:09 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaDmitry Peskov

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT