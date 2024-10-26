Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Under-training Lieutenant at PMA gunned down in Pakistan's KPK

The unknown assailants killed Lieutenant Arif during prayers in a mosque in the Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 19:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 19:18 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us