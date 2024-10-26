Under-training Lieutenant at PMA gunned down in Pakistan's KPK

<p>Peshawar: Unidentified assailants on Friday gunned down an under-training lieutenant of the Pakistan Military Academy in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.</p>.<p>The unknown assailants killed Lieutenant Arif during prayers in a mosque in the Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district.</p>.<p>He was on a holiday in his hometown.</p>.4 security personnel killed in attack at check post in Pakistan's KPK.<p>Two people who were offering prayers in the mosque were also injured in the firing.</p>.<p>The body and the injured have moved to the district hospital.</p>.<p>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed condolence over the killing and held anti-Islam forces responsible for the killing.</p>.<p>No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.</p>