Unidentified object entered Poland from direction of Ukraine: Polish army

Warsaw: An unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of NATO-member Poland from the direction of the border with Ukraine on Friday morning, the Polish army's Operational Command said.

"In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine, and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country's air defence system", the operational command said on social media platform X.

"In accordance with applicable procedures, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the available forces and resources at his disposal."