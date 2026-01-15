Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

United States seizes another Venezuela-linked tanker 'Veronica' ahead of Trump-Machado meeting

The US military's Southern Command confirmed the pre-dawn operation, saying U.S. forces apprehended Motor/Tanker Veronica "without incident."
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 14:32 IST
World newsDonald TrumpVenezuelaOil Tanker

Follow us on :

Follow Us