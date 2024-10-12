Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Unprecedented rainfall leaves blue lagoons in Sahara Desert: Report

The Moroccan government revealed that several areas of the country have received more rainfall in two days than their yearly averages (250 mm or 10 inches).
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 11:24 IST
World newsRainfallTrendingMoroccoSahara desert

Follow us on :

Follow Us