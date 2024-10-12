Unprecedented rainfall leaves blue lagoons in Sahara Desert: Report

<p>A rare spurt of rainfall in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sahara-desert">Sahara desert</a> has now created pools and blue lagoons in what is popularly known as the driest place on earth, <em>Associated Press</em> <a href="https://apnews.com/article/sahara-flooding-oasis-rain-morocco-2b6c28d2487a0ef370aff60775d0245d" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p><p>Amid the sand dunes and palm trees of the majestic desert, the blue lagoons are giving nourishment to all forms of life in the Sahara desert which had not seen so much water in decades.</p><p>The agency also cited the Moroccan government to reveal that several areas of the country have received more rainfall in two days than their yearly averages (250 mm or 10 inches).</p>.Psychedelics: A possible solution to save the planet from climate change?.<p>The agency also said that NASA satellites had observed water gushing into Lake Iriqui, which had remained dry for 50 years, up until now. </p><p>Meteorologists are of the opinion that if such rains continue, they might change the weather patterns of the area since the air will start retaining more moisture, thus leading to increased evaporation and resultantly drawing storms.</p><p>A large chunk of Morocco is reeling under six continuous years of drought, and this fresh rainfall will help replenish the underground reservoirs beneath the desert which sustain these communities.</p><p>However, there have also been negative consequences of this heavy rainfall. More than 20 have died in Morocco and Algeria while farmers' harvests have suffered damages. </p>