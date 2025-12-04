<p>US Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released fresh pictures of Jeffrey Epstein's house at the infamous Little St James island where victims have said he trafficked underage girls for sexual acts.</p><p>The cache of photographs and videos shows a resort-style mansion with several bedrooms adorned with masks on a wall. The photos also show a phone with names written on speed-dial buttons.</p><p>There are also a photo of a large blackboard, with words like 'power' and 'deception' written with chalk. Some words have been redacted.</p> .<p>Calling the images 'disturbing', US Democratic leader Robert Garcia took to his social media and wrote, "These images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein. We have released these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation. It’s hard to imagine the horrors that happened in these rooms." </p><p>Garcia also said that the panel had received Epstein’s financial records from JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, and that Democrats planned to release some of those files in the coming days.</p>.<p>Recently, in a significant move, US President Donald Trump signed a bill ordering the release of government files on the convicted sex offender. </p><p>Epstein owned two private islands in the US Virgin Islands, both off the coast of St Thomas.</p><p>The images offer a glimpse inside Epstein's manse — bedrooms and bathrooms as well as a room containing a dentist's chair mounted beneath wall masks. </p><p>Robert Garcia also urged Trump to release all the remaining files which are related to the case.</p>