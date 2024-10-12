Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US aims to revive failed UN plan for Lebanon war

All parties agree that the measure, Security Council Resolution 1701, has been a complete failure. They also agree that reviving it may be the only way out of Israel’s widening war to its north.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 21:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 21:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsUNUnited NationsLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us