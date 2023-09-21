US asks India to cooperate with Canada's probe into killing of Khalistani extremist

President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington DC has asked New Delhi to “participate and cooperate” with the investigation launched by Ottawa into the allegation that the agents of the Government of India might have had a role in the killing of a Khalistani Sikh extremist in Canada.

Australia and the United Kingdom also stressed the importance of concluding the investigation launched by Canada into the allegation about the role of India in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani Sikh extremist, in the North American nation.