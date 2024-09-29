US boosts air support and hikes troop readiness to deploy for Middle East

Washington: The US military said on Sunday it was increasing its air support capabilities in the Middle East and putting troops on a heightened readiness to deploy to the region as it warned Iran against expanding the ongoing conflict.

The announcement came two days after President Joe Biden directed the Pentagon to adjust US force posture in the Middle East amid intensifying concern that Israel's killing of the leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah could prompt Tehran to retaliate.

"The United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

He also cautioned that if Iran or groups Tehran backs "use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people."

The Pentagon statement offered few clues as to the size or scope of the new air deployment, saying only that "we will further reinforce our defensive air-support capabilities in the coming days."