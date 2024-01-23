US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen

In the latest response, US and British forces carried out eight strikes, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, according to a joint statement signed by the six countries.

"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners," the joint statement said.

British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in self-defense.

"This action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade," Shapps said.

So far, multiple rounds of strikes over the past month have failed to stop Houthi attacks against shipping.

Container vessels have been pausing or diverting from the Red Sea that leads to the Suez Canal, the fastest freight route from Asia to Europe. Many ships have been forced to take the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope instead.