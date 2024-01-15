US can't call for restraint while backing Israel's war in Gaza: Iran

Dubai: The United States cannot call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza, Iran's foreign minister said on Monday, while calling for a diplomatic solution to the war in the enclave.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a televised joint press conference with his Indian counterpart in Tehran, called on US officials "not to tie the security and national interests of the US to the fate of Israel's prime minister who is falling".

The Islamic Republic backs Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in its war with Israel and Tehran accuses the United States of backing what it calls Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Amirabdollahian said Iran-aligned Houthi militias will continue their attacks in the Red Sea "as long as the genocide in the Gaza war continues".