US, China to hold meeting on fentanyl precursor chemicals this week

Washington: The first joint meeting of a US-China working group on fentanyl precursor chemicals will be held on Tuesday in Beijing, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

"This is a key part of the implementation of our bilateral cooperation on this effort," the US official told reporters.

Fentanyl is a leading cause of drug overdoses in the United States. The US has said that China is the primary source of the precursor chemicals synthesized into fentanyl by drug cartels in Mexico. China denies this.

The official added that the United States has information that China started action against Chinese precursor chemical companies around the time of the summit of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last November.

The United States will pursue law enforcement actions and impose controls on the precursors and the meeting is a pivotal moment for the issue, the official said.