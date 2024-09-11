US Elections 2024: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off each other in high-stakes presidential debate

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took the stage on Tuesday night for their first and only scheduled presidential debate before the November 5 election.

Heading into the debate, there was a question as to how Harris and Trump, who have never met, would greet each other.

Harris settled the issue, definitively. She walked over to Trump at his podium, extended her hand and introduced herself as “Kamala Harris.”

It was a disarming way for Harris to greet a man who has spent weeks insulting her race and gender.