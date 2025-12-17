<p>The US Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday repeated its November 21 warning to major airlines of a "worsening security situation" when flying over Venezuela and urged them to exercise caution.</p><p>"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," the FAA said in a notice.</p>.FAA has not made any decision on Boeing 737 MAX production cap.<p>FAA originally issued the warning on November 21. It was repeated to media on Tuesday with no modifications.</p><p>The notice came on the heels of a large-scale US military buildup in the southern Caribbean as US President Donald Trump campaigns to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.</p>