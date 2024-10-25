US FDA says 75 people taken ill from McDonald's E.coli outbreak

<p>The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that 75 persons have been infected from the E.coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.</p><p>The infections had killed one person, sickened 49 and hospitalized 10 across the US West and Midwest, the CDC had said on October 22.</p><p>The FDA said 22 persons out of the 61, on whom information was available, have been hospitalized. Two of them have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.</p><p>The company has pulled the Quarter Pounder from its menu at McDonald's locations in Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming and in parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma. These made up for a fifth of its 14,000 US restaurants.</p><p>Shares of the world's largest burger chain were down 2 per cent.</p>