US FDA says 75 people taken ill from McDonald's E.coli outbreak

The infections had killed one person, sickened 49 and hospitalized 10 across the US West and Midwest, the CDC had said on October 22.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 16:13 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 16:13 IST
