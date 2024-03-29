US govt provides Maryland $60 million to start rebuild of collapsed Baltimore bridge

The US government awarded the state of Maryland an initial $60 million in emergency funds on Thursday to clear debris and begin rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, an extraordinarily fast disbursement after such a disaster.

The bridge came tumbling down early on Tuesday after a massive cargo freighter that had lost power plowed into the structure in Baltimore Harbor. Two bodies have been recovered and four others are missing and presumed dead, believed to be trapped in a vehicle beneath concrete and steel that fell into the water.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore had requested the $60 million earlier on Friday, and within hours the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration approved the request to fund emergency work.

Such funding typically takes days, but President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he directed the federal government to "move heaven and earth" to quickly rebuild the bridge, which forms part of a highway looping around Baltimore.