<p>Washington: Federal authorities began a law enforcement operation on Wednesday targeting people living in New Orleans illegally, the US Department of Homeland Security said as the Trump administration continues its city-to-city immigration crackdown.</p><p>The operation's "targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape," Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.</p><p>The scope of the New Orleans operation was not clear although it had previously been expected to run through the end of the year with a slowdown around Christmas.</p><p>President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the National Guard would be deployed to the southern city in a couple of weeks.</p><p>New Orleans, with a population of around 384,000, would be the latest city with a Democratic mayor targeted in Trump's mass deportation push.</p><p>Since the summer, federal immigration officials have surged resources to Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, DC, sparking criticism over aggressive tactics and arrests of people who had not committed a crime.</p><p>The action in New Orleans follows an operation in Charlotte, North Carolina.</p>