US imperialism behind Israel: Jeremy Corbyn

The United States’ imperialism was behind Israel, veteran British politician Jeremy Corbyn said and condemned what he described as "decades-long brutality" towards the Palestinian people.

Corbyn, an MP and senior leader of the British Labour Party, was in Mumbai for an interaction hosted by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which was attended by 35 Left leaders and progressive intellectuals of Maharashtra. Corbyn was accompanied by his wife Laura Alvarez.

Corbyn spoke about the political issues in the United Kingdom, the working class struggle against the corporates and their government, the global rise of the Right wing, the debate in the UK Parliament supporting India’s farmers' movement, and so on.

He condemned the decades-long brutality of Israel towards Palestinian people. “It was crystal clear that US imperialism was behind Israel, and also behind many other wars going on in the world,” he said.

He briefed about the huge protest marches in the UK and in the world in support of Palestine and against Israel that were recently organized and the fact that he would be participating in the massive protest march of more than 2,00,000 people to galvanize global support for the people of Palestine.

He lauded the various Left movements in Latin America and Europe. He took pleasure in describing his memorable meetings with former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu.