US imperialism behind Israel: Jeremy Corbyn

The United States’ imperialism was behind Israel, veteran British politician Jeremy Corbyn said and condemned what he described as "decades-long brutality" towards the Palestinian people.
Corbyn, an MP and senior leader of the British Labour Party, was in Mumbai for an interaction hosted by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which was attended by 35 Left leaders and progressive intellectuals of Maharashtra. Corbyn was accompanied by his wife Laura Alvarez.
Corbyn spoke about the political issues in the United Kingdom, the working class struggle against the corporates and their government, the global rise of the Right wing, the debate in the UK Parliament supporting India’s farmers' movement, and so on.
He condemned the decades-long brutality of Israel towards Palestinian people. “It was crystal clear that US imperialism was behind Israel, and also behind many other wars going on in the world,” he said.
He briefed about the huge protest marches in the UK and in the world in support of Palestine and against Israel that were recently organized and the fact that he would be participating in the massive protest march of more than 2,00,000 people to galvanize global support for the people of Palestine.
He lauded the various Left movements in Latin America and Europe. He took pleasure in describing his memorable meetings with former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu.
Laura Alvarez, the founder of the Peace and Justice Project along with Jeremy, spoke on the various progressive movements in Latin America. She spoke about her experiences in India and how it is getting difficult for the progressive and social movements to spearhead their pro-people work.
She expressed her agony at the internet shutdowns and telecommunication blockades by the Government of India. She lauded the work that has been undertaken by the Left and progressive activists in India in spite of such a hostile situation.
AIKS National President Dr Ashok Dhawale introduced Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez - and presented three books on farmers' struggles in India and Maharashtra to the visiting couple.
Among those who attended included trade union leaders, bank union leaders, teachers union leaders, journalists, progressive intellectuals, cultural activists, women's organization leaders, student leaders, and leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Maharashtra.
Those present include Varsha G N of the Progressive International, Prakash Reddy, renowned filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, public intellectual Sanjeev Chandorkar, CPI(M) State Secretary Dr Uday Narkar, AIDWA General Secretary Mariam Dhawale, and CITU State Secretary Dr Vivek Monteiro.