US journalist missing in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine: Report

Moscow: Russell Bentley, a US national, is missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, local police said on Friday, and a search is underway to try to find him.
Bentley, born in 1960, a self-declared supporter of Russian-backed forces in Ukraine whom Russian state media have described as a war correspondent, reportedly went missing on April 8, police in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region said in a statement.
The authorities did not provide details on his last known whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.
(Published 12 April 2024, 10:31 IST)