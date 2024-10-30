Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US judge declines to recuse from case against man accused of Trump assassination attempt

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump to the bench in 2020, said in her ruling the attorneys for Ryan Wesley Routh did not present a valid basis for her to step aside.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 02:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 02:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us