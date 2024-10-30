US judge declines to recuse from case against man accused of Trump assassination attempt

<p>Washington: A US judge on Tuesday declined to recuse herself from presiding over the criminal case against a man who is facing charges for trying to assassinate former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.</p><p>US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump to the bench in 2020, said in her ruling the attorneys for Ryan Wesley Routh did not present a valid basis for her to step aside.</p><p>Cannon has faced criticism in the past over her rulings in two high-profile cases involving Trump, including criminal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith that Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructed the Justice Department's investigation.</p>.Is Donald Trump a fascist? No – he’s a new brand of authoritarian. <p>In July, Cannon dismissed the charges against Trump, saying Smith was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case.</p><p>The Justice Department is appealing that decision, which it said goes against decades of rulings by other federal courts.</p><p>Routh, who is accused of staking out Trump's golf course with a rifle, has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.</p><p>His attorneys said Cannon's favorable rulings for Trump, the fact that he nominated her to the bench, and the prospect for Trump to nominate her to a higher court should he win the Nov 5 election all could create an appearance of partiality in the mind of the public.</p><p>Cannon said none of these issues created the need for her to recuse.</p><p>"I have never spoken to or met former President Trump except in connection with his required presence at an official judicial proceeding," Cannon wrote. </p>