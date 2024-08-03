Home
US Navy helicopter crash lands in Japan rice paddy: Report

The US military blamed the incident on engine trouble but has not provided further explanation, the broadcaster in Japan said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 10:57 IST

Tokyo: A US military helicopter crash landed in a rice paddy southwest of Tokyo with no injuries on Saturday, national broadcaster NHK reported.

There was no damage from the crash before 11 am (0200 GMT) in Kanagawa prefecture neighbouring the capital, NHK said. The helicopter, which had a crew of 12 and had Navy markings, took off again about 1 hour and 40 minutes later.

The US military blamed the incident on engine trouble but has not provided further explanation, the broadcaster said.

Calls to the US Navy in Japan seeking comment were not answered.

Published 03 August 2024, 10:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesJapanTokyoHelicopter Crash

