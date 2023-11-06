US officials fear American guns ordered by Israel could fuel West Bank violence

Israeli officials and settlers say the mass distribution of weapons to civilians is necessary to prevent a repeat of the Hamas-led attacks last month on southern Israeli towns, when unarmed civilians were forced to defend themselves for hours before security forces arrived. The National Security Ministry, which oversees the police and is run by Ben-Gvir, says newly armed civilians will be organized into what it describes as "security squads" in each city that are trained by police and placed under the control of the local police force.