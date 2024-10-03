Home
US organized a flight out of Beirut as Americans seek to leave Lebanon, confirms State Dept

The flight on Wednesday had a capacity of about 300 and carried around 100 Americans and their family members, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 19:51 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 19:51 IST
