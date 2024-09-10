US plans economy talks with Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus: Report

The United States is set to launch economic talks this week with Bangladesh's interim government, including its leader, Muhammad Yunus, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The government led by the Nobel Peace laureate was sworn in last month with the aim of holding elections in the South Asian nation after the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina following deadly protests against quotas for government jobs.

"The United States is optimistic that, by implementing needed reforms, Bangladesh can address its economic vulnerabilities and build a foundation for continued growth and increased prosperity," Brent Neiman, assistant US Treasury secretary for international finance, told the newspaper.