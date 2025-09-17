Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US President Donald Trump arrives in UK for historic second state visit

The Trumps were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens and Viscount Henry Hood, the King’s Lord-in-Waiting, as Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 22:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 22:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesUnited KingdomDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us