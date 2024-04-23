US students up in arms against Biden on Gaza war

Washington: Thousands of students in US university campuses are up in arms against President Joe Biden for his handling of the war in Gaza.

From the Columbia University in the East Coast to the Stanford University in California, students have rallied behind the people of Palestine and are holding Biden responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians, including children and women, in Gaza by Israeli forces.

"Columbia University cancelled in-person classes, Yale police arrested dozens of student protesters, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampments at other colleges Monday as tensions flared again on campuses across the country over the Israel-Gaza war," The Washington Post reported.

"Students at many schools are escalating protests over the war, living in tents on campus, disrupting university events, and risking and provoking arrest, leading to a growing sense of chaos and crackdown at colleges in the waning days of the academic year," the daily wrote.

According to The New York Times, police made arrests of students at the New York University to quell the pro-Palestine demonstrations. "Officers at NYU moved into the crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at around 8:30 pm, after university leaders said the group had breached school barricades and behaved in a 'disorderly, disruptive and antagonising' manner," the daily said.