US Supreme Court declines to halt Trump's sentencing in hush money case

The decision by the justices came in response to a lawsuit by the state of Missouri claiming that the case against Trump infringed on the right of voters under the US Constitution to hear from the Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to regain the White House.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 18:53 IST

Washington: The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt Donald Trump's upcoming sentencing for his conviction in state court in New York on felony charges involving hush money paid to a porn star and a related gag order until after the November 5 election.

Published 05 August 2024, 18:53 IST
