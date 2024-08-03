US to send more warships, fighter jets to Middle East to bolster defenses as Iran-Israel tensions flare up

It is also sending an additional squadron of fighter jets to the Middle East.

"Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The US military also intensified deployments prior to April 13, when Iran launched an attack on Israeli territory with drones and missiles. Still, the threat from Hezbollah in Lebanon could present unique challenges to any efforts by the United States to intercept drones and missiles given the group's vast arsenal and immediate proximity to Israel.

At the time, Israel successfully knocked down almost all of the roughly 300 drones and missiles with the help of the United States and other allies.