US urges citizens to not travel to Lebanon, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions

The region faces a risk of a widened conflict. A weekend strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 was blamed on Iran-backed Hezbollah by the US and Israel. The Lebanese group denied responsibility.

Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr was killed thereafter in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital in a Hezbollah stronghold.

Key quotes

"Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel," the State Department travel advisory said.

"If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens who are already in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart."

The travel advisory said the Golan Heights attack "increased the risk of further escalation" between Israel and Hezbollah.

Context

The State Department said it considered the threat to US government personnel in Beirut serious enough to require them to live and work under strict security.

The department also said that US citizens in Lebanon should be aware that consular officers from the US Embassy are not always able to travel to assist them.