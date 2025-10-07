Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US warned about possible attack on its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela says

A false flag operation is when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 03:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 03:09 IST
US newsVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us