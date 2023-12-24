US woman with double uterus gives birth to rare twin girls

An Alabama woman with a rare congenital anomaly that results in her having two uteri gave birth to healthy twin girls earlier this week.

Kelsey Hatcher and husband Caleb welcomed Roxi Layla on Tuesday night and her sister Rebel Laken on Wednesday morning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB), the mother-of-five announced on social media.

"Our miracle babies were born! They decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too," Hatcher wrote on Instagram.

Hatcher has a rare double uterus and was pregnant with a baby on each side, a rare pregnancy known as a dicavitary pregnancy that has a one in a million chance of occurring.