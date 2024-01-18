USIBC hosts reception for outgoing Indian Ambassador Sandhu

During his long career, Sandhu was posted in the United States four times, with three of them being at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

“When you make the short list of people who really made a difference (to India-US relationship), Ambassador Sandhu is on that list in a way that very few people who serve in the diplomatic ranks have been able to do", Kurt Campbell, National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the White House said in his remarks at the farewell reception.