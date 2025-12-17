<p>Washington: The Trump administration on Tuesday threatened a wide range of possible retaliatory measures after European Union tech regulators imposed a fine on Elon Musk's X, saying it could leverage fees or restrictions on foreign services.</p><p>The Office of the US Trade Representative, in a post on X, said it would "use every tool at its disposal" and cited a number of companies including Accenture, DHL, Siemens and Spotify, among others.</p><p>"Should responsive measures be necessary, U.S. law permits the assessment of fees or restrictions on foreign services, among other actions," the office of the USTR said in the post.</p>