Vance criticises Harris in first solo campaign stop as Trump’s running mate

Ohio: In JD Vance’s first solo appearance as the Republican vice-presidential nominee, the Ohio senator questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ appreciation for the United States and chastised her fellow Democrats, who he accused of supporting President Joe Biden “until he became political dead weight.”

“If you want to lead this country, you should feel grateful for it, you should feel a sense of gratitude,” Vance said. “And I never hear that gratitude coming through when I listen to Kamala Harris.”

Vance’s remarks in southwest Ohio were made during the first official campaign event for either party’s presidential ticket since Biden announced Sunday that he would not seek a second term.

Biden stepped down just a week after Vance was named former President Donald Trump’s running mate, which the Ohio senator joked was like a bait-and-switch. Vance said he expected to join a vice-presidential debate against Harris, but she is now widely expected to take over as her party’s presidential nominee.

“I was told I was going to get to debate Kamala Harris, now President Trump is going to get to debate her?” Vance laughed and then cursed at the turn of events.

Vance spoke at Middletown High School, where he graduated in 2003. Later Monday, he is scheduled to address supporters at Radford University, a public college in southwest Virginia.